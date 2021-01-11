CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Bournemouth vs. Millwall

MILLWALL should be boosted by the freshness of a number of first-team players who were rested for the 2-0 FA Cup third-round win at Boreham Wood on Saturday when they take on Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Bart Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett were unused substitutes as the Lions booked their place in Monday night’s fourth-round draw.

Defender Murray Wallace is also back from his one-game ban after his sending-off in the 2-1 defeat to Coventry in the Lions’ last league game.

Boss Gary Rowett hinted he is considering Kenneth Zohore for a start against the Cherries by taking the striker off after an hour against Boreham.

Zohore has just two more games to impress, with Millwall yet to make a decision whether they will ask West Brom to extend his loan deal.

Only Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney miss out for Millwall, as they continue their recoveries from a quad injury and calf injury, respectively.

Cherries boss Jason Tindall has doubts over Lloyd Kelly and Dan Gosling. But Bournemouth were boosted by the return to scoring form of striker Josh King, who netted his first two goals of the season in his side’s 4-1 win over Oldham on Saturday.

King has consistently been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

“The speculation has been there the last few days and Kingy played today, he was eager to play, wanted to play and he’s played and scored two goals,” Tindall said after his side progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“I don’t think it’s affecting him too much. I think throughout my time at the football club there’s always been speculation on many players in every transfer window.

“That’s just the way it is, that’s the way it will always be no doubt and we can’t deal with speculation, we can only deal with facts and what happens. Until someone tells me otherwise, Josh King is a Bournemouth player and I’m grateful and thankful for that.

“I can’t question how he’s trained and how his attitude’s been. I think all the speculation and everything that’s happened in the past is the past and that’s completely been put aside and not even really thought about.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 5-2-3: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Zohore, Parrott.

Match odds: Bournemouth 8/11 Draw 3/1 Millwall 5/1

Last meeting: FA Cup third round (January 7, 2017): Millwall 3-0 Bournemouth (Morison 26′, Cummings 50′, Ferguson 94’).

Image: Millwall FC