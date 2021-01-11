Promising Millwall centre-forward has loan deal extended until the end of the season

MILLWALL forward Isaac Olaofe will remain on loan at Sutton United until the end of the season.

Olaofe, 21, has scored five goals in 14 games this campaign after joining initially until January following a short spell at St Johnstone.

After Olaofe scored in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Altrincham, manager Matt Day told his club’s media: “His loan was actually up today (January 9) but we got all the paperwork [done] and Tanto will be with us for the rest of the season.

“He’s been a huge player for us, he’s been absolutely brilliant since he’s been here. We’re really pleased we’ve got Tanto for the rest of the season.”

Image: Paul Loughlin