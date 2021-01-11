Millwall loan watch: Striker bags another goal but Sutton United denied late on by Altrincham

ISAAC Olaofe netted his fifth goal of the season as Sutton United drew 2-2 at home to Altrincham at the weekend.

Olaofe scored in the 40th minute to put the hosts 2-1 up after David Ajiboye had levelled following Toby Mullarkey’s opener.

But Sutton were denied three points four minutes into injury-time when Connor Hampson fired home.

Sutton are third in the National League table, 11 points behind Torquay but with three games in hand.

Meanwhile, James Brown is in line for a debut for St Johnstone in their Scottish Premiership clash at Dundee United on Tuesday night.

