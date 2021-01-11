Updated draw numbers as Millwall to find out fourth-round opponents before West Ham tie

MILLWALL are ball number 15 in Monday night’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions booked their place in the last 32 for the fifth consecutive season for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday.

All the big guns are still in the competition, with the Premier League’s Big Six all going through.

Crawley – with former Millwall players Tony Craig and Jack Powell in their side – produced the shock of the third round when they defeated Leeds 3-0.

The draw will take place during BT Sport 1’s pre-match build-up to Stockport County and West Ham’s third-round tie.

The draw will also be made for the fifth round of the competition.

Fourth-round draw numbers

1 Plymouth Argyle

2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town (postponed)

3 Chorley

4 Tottenham Hotspur

5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

6 Stockport County or West Ham United

7 AFC Bournemouth

8 Manchester United

9 Swansea City

10 Everton

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Arsenal

13 Tranmere Rovers

14 Sheffield United

15 MILLWALL

16 Doncaster Rovers

17 Leicester City

18 Wycombe Wanderers

19 Crawley Town

20 Burnley

21 Bristol City

22 Fulham

23 Liverpool

24 Brentford

25 Manchester City

26 Luton Town

27 Chelsea or Morecambe

28 Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich City

30 Blackpool

31 Brighton & Hove Albion

32 Cheltenham Town

