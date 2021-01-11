Updated draw numbers as Millwall to find out fourth-round opponents before West Ham tie
MILLWALL are ball number 15 in Monday night’s draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Lions booked their place in the last 32 for the fifth consecutive season for the first time in their history with a 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday.
All the big guns are still in the competition, with the Premier League’s Big Six all going through.
Crawley – with former Millwall players Tony Craig and Jack Powell in their side – produced the shock of the third round when they defeated Leeds 3-0.
The draw will take place during BT Sport 1’s pre-match build-up to Stockport County and West Ham’s third-round tie.
The draw will also be made for the fifth round of the competition.
Fourth-round draw numbers
1 Plymouth Argyle
2 Southampton or Shrewsbury Town (postponed)
3 Chorley
4 Tottenham Hotspur
5 Wolverhampton Wanderers
6 Stockport County or West Ham United
7 AFC Bournemouth
8 Manchester United
9 Swansea City
10 Everton
11 Nottingham Forest
12 Arsenal
13 Tranmere Rovers
14 Sheffield United
15 MILLWALL
16 Doncaster Rovers
17 Leicester City
18 Wycombe Wanderers
19 Crawley Town
20 Burnley
21 Bristol City
22 Fulham
23 Liverpool
24 Brentford
25 Manchester City
26 Luton Town
27 Chelsea or Morecambe
28 Sheffield Wednesday
29 Norwich City
30 Blackpool
31 Brighton & Hove Albion
32 Cheltenham Town
