‘We’ll ask the question’ – Millwall boss on future of West Brom striker as loan goes into final week

GARY Rowett said Millwall have yet to have a discussion with West Brom over potentially extending Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal.

Zohore scored his second goal in two starts on Saturday, when he opened the scoring as Millwall defeated Boreham Wood 2-0 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Former Cardiff striker Zohore has two more games left in his current loan deal, at Bournemouth on Tuesday and Nottingham Forest next Saturday.

It remains to be seen whether Baggies boss Sam Allardyce feels Zohore could contribute to his side’s survival bid in the Premier League.

“We haven’t really had that discussion yet because it’s more important for Ken to stay fit. If he stays fit then we’ll obviously ask the question,” Rowett said.

“But it’s not a question we can control the answer of. I think what’s important is he gets that fitness.

“I thought he looked good today, he’s that focal point and has the ability to score goals as well.

“He’s going to be an important player and one we don’t want to lose.

“But we’ve spent a lot of money having him here and not available, so we also need to think about what’s sensible for us as a club.”

Image: Millwall FC