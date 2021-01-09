Millwall manager gives his verdict on Danny McNamara and Tyler Burey after milestone moments in their fledgling careers

GARY Rowett feels Danny McNamara’s successful loan spell with St Johnstone has given him more “confidence and belief” and “a bigger standing” in the squad after the defender’s senior debut on Saturday.

McNamara, 22, played right wing-back and impressed in Millwall’s 2-0 win at Boreham Wood.

Tyler Burey, 19, made his full debut and Rowett felt the winger showed glimpses of his talent.

McNamara was recalled after 22 appearances for Callum Davidson’s Saints in the first half of the season.

“I thought he was excellent,” Rowett said. “It’s a formation he knows all about having played it at St Johnstone for four months.

“What you see is a young player that before I didn’t quite feel he had enough to impact the first-team group, but he’s gone out and proved it on loan.

“He’s been to Newport and Havant & Waterlooville on loan, he’s had to earn the right.

“What you saw is a player coming back confident with a bit more belief in his own ability and a bigger standing in the group.

“It was nice to see Tyler Burey on the pitch from the start. There is a lot for him to learn but he’s got the attributes to be an exciting player for years to come.

“But Danny in particular I felt played with real composure.”

