Millwall boss responds to question whether football needs ‘circuit break’ after more Covid-19 outbreaks

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett admits the increased number of positive tests for Covid-19 in football clubs is a “worrying situation”.

Eight Lions players tested positive before Christmas, causing the postponements of their games against Bournemouth and Watford.

Sam Allardyce has called for a “circuit break” in professional football, before this weekend Steve Bruce said it was “morally wrong” that seasons are continuing amid outbreaks.

Aston Villa fielded a mixture of under-18s and under-23s in their 4-1 third-round FA Cup defeat at home to Liverpool on Friday night.

And after Millwall’s 2-0 win at Boreham Wood on Saturday, Rowett was asked if he thinks football needs a circuit break.

“First and foremost we’re grateful to be able to come out here and do our jobs and do what a lot of people are unable to do this afternoon,” Rowett said.

“From my point of view there is a worrying trend in clubs getting far more Covid cases than they had previously, with this new strain.

“You look at players’ families, some of the things we’ve had to deal with with some of the players’ partners or parents getting ill with Covid, and really, really ill.

“I think it’s a dangerous scenario.

“I’m not saying what I think should be done about it. But what I would say is the health of players is paramount and we don’t know the effect of Covid on players.

“Hopefully it doesn’t have to take someone to get seriously ill on the pitch to sit up and look at what we need to do.

“We’ve got testing, it’s as safe as it’s going to be. But for everyone involved in football it’s a worrying situation.”

