Millwall boss Gary Rowett on his hopes that win over Boreham Wood spurs league revival

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett said his side can take plenty of positives from their FA Cup third-round win at Boreham Wood on Saturday into a “hectic” league schedule.

Kenneth Zohore – with his second goal in two starts – and Shaun Hutchinson (above) scored in each half to send the Lions into Monday’s draw for the fourth round.

It’s the first time in their history Millwall have reached the fourth round for a fifth consecutive season.

Their win at Meadow Park was just a second in 14 games in all competitions. Millwall play Bournemouth on Tuesday, the first of six games in 18 days.

“You could see their professional and organisation. What you’ve got to do then is match their mentality and hope that you take your chances. That’s how the game panned out,” Rowett said.

“We had a tetchy first 10, 15, they’re very direct into [Matt] Rhead and he causes problems. Once the first goal went in – it was an excellent goal – we settled down. Twenty-nine shots to their four showed our dominance in the game, the control we had.

“But because we didn’t finish those chances off and take the game away from Boreham Wood while it remains at 1-0 it still gives them an opportunity. They kept going and I was really impressed with them today, I thought they were excellent.

“Any game you win gives you confidence. I’m not going to lie, as a Millwall manager coming to a place like this you feel you’ve only got something to lose.

“So it’s nice to get through it and have some positives that we can build on. I don’t think it’s going to necessarily make our league games any easier. But we showed some of the character and ability to stay close together and compact as a team to deal with different ways of defending. To then attack with that confidence is something we can take forward.

“We’ll be looking to build on that performance and what’s going to be a hectic schedule.”

