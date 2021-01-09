REPORT: Boreham Wood 0-2 Millwall

By Jake Sanders at Meadow Park

GOALS from Kenneth Zohore and Shaun Hutchinson were enough to book Millwall’s place in Monday’s FA Cup fourth-round draw following a hard-earned victory against Non-League Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

The on-loan West Brom striker coolly swept home after a flowing Lions move in the 31st minute before Hutchinson put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes remaining to ensure that Millwall were successful in the third round for a fifth consecutive season – the best run in their history.

It was also just a second victory in 14 matches in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side. The Lions will hope that this win will be the catalyst for further good results in the coming weeks, starting with a trip to high-flying Bournemouth in midweek.

Despite Sorba Thomas sending a free-kick over the bar inside the first 60 seconds – after Jake Cooper was booked – it was Millwall that started the brighter. Troy Parrott and Zohore (above) both went close in the early exchanges, before the latter teed up the on-loan Tottenham man, but his goal-bound volley was blocked as Rowett’s side searched hard for the opener.

Parrott continued to be heavily involved, but the teenager was once more unable to hit the target on 19 minutes after good work from Ryan Leonard created the shooting opportunity.

Millwall went even closer in the 26th minute when the ball fell kindly for Tyler Burey in the box, following some great closing down from Danny McNamara. The former AFC Wimbledon winger then smashed an effort towards the top corner, but Nathan Ashmore was equal to his thunderous volley and made a fine stop.

Five minutes later, the Lions eventually got their deserved opener. Scott Malone and Parrott played a neat one-two – with the former breaking into the box before squaring to Zohore, who made no mistake by confidently sweeping home past Ashmore.

Boreham Wood enjoyed a decent spell towards the end of the first half, before Millwall almost put the game beyond the National League side in the 50th minute, but Cooper’s back-post header from Malone’s corner was turned behind for another by Ashmore.

The home side then missed a golden opportunity to equalise when Matt Rhead was teed up by Junior Morias, but the striker was unable to hit the target with the goal gaping from 12 yards, moments after the Lions had survived an almighty scare when Cooper, on that booking, was fortunate to escape a second yellow card for bringing down Morias.

Rowett introduced both Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw on the hour-mark, and the latter almost had an immediate impact, but was he unable to hit the target after being played through by the influential Parrott.

And it would be two defenders that combined as Millwall gave themselves breathing space in the 75th minute when Hutchinson climbed highest to head home his first of the season from Malone’s corner – with the on-loan Derby left wing-back claiming his second assist of the afternoon to break Boreham Wood’s spirit.

Malone, Parrott and Bradshaw all came close to adding a third, but the two goals were enough to earn the visitors their sixth away victory of the campaign in all competitions.

Youth given a chance – and they take it

With Tuesday’s trip to Bournemouth kicking off a run of six league matches in the space of 18 days, it didn’t come as much of a surprise to see Rowett ring the changes against the Non-League outfit – making eight changes in total, with Hutchinson, Cooper and Ryan Woods the three survivors from the Coventry defeat.

It meant that while Rowett went with a familiar back-three, he changed the entire right side, resting both Jed Wallace and Mahlon Romeo, the latter who made way for McNamara, making his Millwall debut following his return from his loan spell at St Johnstone.

Burey was rewarded for his impressive recent cameos with his first start for the club.

Burey looked bright and direct, and almost marked full Lions debut with a goal from that first-half volley.

McNamara’s lack of time with the squad wasn’t evident as the right wing-back turned in an outstanding display, and one he’ll be hoping will give Rowett food for thought ahead of the midweek trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Frank Fielding makes his long-awaited return

The last and only time Fielding made a first-team appearance for Millwall, Neil Harris was still in charge.

Having joined from Bristol City in the summer of 2019, the goalkeeper made his debut in the opening-day victory over Preston North End.

However, following a first-half quad injury, Fielding was replaced in that game by Bartosz Bialkowski, who has played every minute in Millwall’s 66 Championship matches since.

Fielding sustained further injury problems back in January last year but has remained injury-free since then and having missed out on featuring in any of the Lions’ three Carabao Cup games earlier in the campaign, made his first appearance for exactly 525 days – since that 1-0 victory over Preston in August 2019.

In truth, the former England Under-21s goalkeeper couldn’t have asked for an easier afternoon on his return to competitive action – with the hosts failing to register a single attempt on target.

Millwall: 3-4-3: Fielding; Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper; McNamara, Leonard, Woods (Thompson, 87), Malone; Burey (Bradshaw, 60), 13 Zohore (Bodvarsson, 61), Parrott (Smith, 81).

Image: Millwall FC