TEAM NEWS: Boreham Wood vs. Millwall – A debut and a full debut for youngsters in FA Cup

MILLWALL travel to National League Boreham Wood aiming to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions need a boost after just one win in their last 13 league games and will field a strong line-up against Luke Garrard’s side.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hands a debut to Danny McNamara and a first start to winger Tyler Burey.

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding makes his first appearance since August 2019.

Millwall: 5-2-3: Fielding; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; Burey, Parrott, Zohore.

Subs: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ferguson, Thompson, J Wallace, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Smith, Bradshaw.

Here is the Boreham Wood side: