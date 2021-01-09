TEAM NEWS: Boreham Wood vs. Millwall – A debut and a full debut for youngsters in FA Cup
MILLWALL travel to National League Boreham Wood aiming to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.
The Lions need a boost after just one win in their last 13 league games and will field a strong line-up against Luke Garrard’s side.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett hands a debut to Danny McNamara and a first start to winger Tyler Burey.
Goalkeeper Frank Fielding makes his first appearance since August 2019.
Millwall: 5-2-3: Fielding; McNamara, Hutchinson, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; Burey, Parrott, Zohore.
Subs: Bialkowski; Romeo, Ferguson, Thompson, J Wallace, Bennett, Bodvarsson, Smith, Bradshaw.
Here is the Boreham Wood side:
📰 TEAM NEWS vs @MillwallFC
🆕 A debut for Junior Morias
💪 Stephens back in the starting XI
💥 Thomas starts#WeAreTheWood pic.twitter.com/D3KteiVtNx
— Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) January 9, 2021