FA CUP PREVIEW: Boreham Wood vs. Millwall

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett will send a strong side out against Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Lions’ two-week, Covid-enforced break around Christmas means that some regular starters need match action to get back into their rhythm.

But right-back Danny McNamara and winger Tyler Burey will feel they have good chances of first-ever starts for Millwall.

Burey made his senior competitive debut against Huddersfield on the final day of last season, coming within a whisker of a first professional goal.

He is confident if he gets another opportunity he won’t waste it.

“I’m pushing for my first goal,” Burey said. “I looked back at the one against Huddersfield but I know there will be another chance and if I get one I’ll put the ball in the back of the net.”

Luke Garrard’s Boreham have already knocked League Two Southend out of the FA Cup and have a legendary non-league striker in their squad in Matt Rhead.

Rhead, 36, led the line for Lincoln City as they became the first non-league team to reach the last eight in 103 years in 2016-17. After beating Everton and Burnley, the Imps lost at Arsenal in the quarter-final.

The Wood have won five consecutive games in all competitions since their last defeat at home to Altrincham on November 21. By contrast, the Lions have won just one of their last 13 games.

Rhead is confident going into the fixture.

“It’s an ambitious club with a good set-up and a fantastic academy,” Rhead said in an interview in the Daily Mail this week. “We’ve got a good squad, talented youngsters, it’s a nice mixture. We’ve started the season quite well.

“Millwall are a good side but we’ll give them a game.”

Murray Wallace is suspended for Millwall after his sending-off against Coventry last weekend.

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; McNamara, Pearce, Cooper, Malone; Woods, Leonard; J Wallace, Bennett, Burey; Zohore.

Match odds: Boreham Wood 6/1 Draw 17/5 Millwall 4/7

