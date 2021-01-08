Millwall boss on why he won’t rest players just because it’s Boreham Wood, Frank Fielding’s chances – and whether loanees can play

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett insists he won’t rest players just because the Lions face non-league opposition in the FA Cup this weekend – but didn’t rule out opportunities for some younger prospects at Boreham Wood.

Millwall face the National League side at midday on Saturday for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Lions didn’t have a game from December 19 to January 2 after positive tests for Covid-19 in the squad resulted in the postponement of two games.

Thus Rowett feels some of his regular starters need competitive action to find “rhythm and form”.

But there could also be opportunities for starts for Danny McNamara, Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey.

“I won’t be resting anyone because we had two weeks prior to the Coventry game which had an impact physically on us not being as sharp as we’d like to have been,” Rowett said.

“So in this weekend’s game there are some players that need to go again for their own rhythm and to get into some form.

“But also, of course, any game where there is an opportunity to play one or two that deserve a chance – we’ve got one or two young players that are chomping at the bit to play – that will all go into the mix.

“Certainly what we’re not going to do is underestimate any team. We’re not going to Boreham Wood with anything other than a really good mentality.

“We’ll be respectful of the fact that they’re in good form themselves.

“But ultimately it’s about ourselves, it’s about our mentality and getting our standards back to where they need to be.”

Goalkeeper Frank Fielding hasn’t played since the opening day of the 2019-20 season. Rowett discussed his prospects of a start in place of Bart Bialkowski.

“The fact that Frank has been fit for a while now is encouraging for us. In any game like this you look at whether there is an opportunity,” Rowett said.

“But, again, it’s not just a game where we turn up and play whatever we want. We go there with a strong team in mind and make sure we make the right decisions for the game.

“Those types of decisions will be made towards the end of the week and we’ll put out a team that we think can go and win the game.”

Meanwhile, Rowett said loanees Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Troy Parrott and Kenneth Zohore are available this weekend.

“We’ve had the go-ahead at the minute for those players to be available. I don’t think there’s anyone unavailable because they’re cup-tied or won’t be allowed to play by their parent club.

“The majority of loans, of they’re season-long loans, the agreement is they’re allowed to play the cup competitions in that season.

“We should be fine with that.”

Image: Millwall FC