Millwall’s Gary Rowett on criticism of his side – and what he expects in the second half of season

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett has no problem with criticism of his team – despite a number of setbacks which have been out of his control this season.

The Lions have won just one of their last 13 league games, 2-0 at Bristol City in December that ended a 10-match run without a victory.

Rowett has yet to have a full squad available to him this season, with injuries to key players such as Troy Parrott, Kenneth Zohore in particular limiting the attacking options that Millwall have desperately needed as they struggle for goals.

And in late December, eight Millwall players tested positive for Covid-19, resulting in the training ground being shut down and those players having to self-isolate before the first game of the new year against Coventry City.

The Lions were poor against the Sky Blues, losing 2-1 to stretch their winless run at home to eight games.

Rowett was asked if he thinks some of the criticism of his side has been over the top given all those circumstances.

“Look, I think in modern-day football people look at the performance and the result and judge it on that, and in some ways rightly so,” Rowett said.

“I don’t think as a manager I can make any other excuse other than we weren’t good enough and the performance was poor.

“The performances recently haven’t been up to the standards we expect as a group, as a club. We have to be responsible for that and be held accountable for that.

“What I would say is that sometimes there are external factors. There are issues with Covid at the moment and what the EFL are asking teams to have to do and get on with. I think it can have a big impact on games.

“But, I expect more and I’d expect our team to improve vastly over the second half of the season and this [transfer] window.”

Image: Millwall FC