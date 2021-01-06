Jayson Molumby reveals main reason for joining Millwall’s Championship rivals Preston North End

JAYSON Molumby said it was a “no-brainer” to join Millwall’s Championship rivals Preston after speaking to his Ireland international team-mates.

Preston signed Molumby on loan yesterday and he will link up with Sean Maguire and Alan Browne.

Millwall only wanted a permanent deal for Molumby this month after his loan spell in south London last season.

“I spoke to the gaffer and the Irish boys here, who I know quite well, and it was a no-brainer in the end,” Molumby said on Preston’s official website. “I’m looking forward to getting started.

“Seani and Alan speak very highly of the club and then the gaffer spoke to me and was the same and, in the end, I just wanted to get it done. I’m really excited to get going and I just want to play some games and help the team.”

Molumby played 40 times on loan at Millwall last season, but he made just three appearances for Brighton this campaign.

“Once you get the taste of it you just want more,” he said. “It was tough for me in the last few months, maybe taking a risk with Brighton, hoping to break into the first team and it didn’t quite work out, but I’m actually buzzing.

“There are some really big players at Brighton at the moment, some really experienced players. Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, people like that who are great to train with, to see how they conduct themselves and look after their bodies, and hopefully I can learn from them and take it forward.

“I feel quite good and confident and I’m just looking forward to playing and picking up as many wins and points as we can.”

Lilywhites manager Alex Neil added: “We have had to fend off a lot of other Championship clubs, but he has seen us as a really good prospect.

“He understands the dynamic of the club and what we are trying to do and it helps that he knows some of the Irish lads that we have got here as well.

“He has great energy, is good on the ball and is an Irish international,” he continued. “He has played at this level before for Millwall and he knows what it is about and we are delighted to get it across the line.”

