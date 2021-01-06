‘He will get better and better’ – St Johnstone boss backs Millwall defender to be a success

FORMER Millwall assistant manager Callum Davidson has backed “top-quality” James Brown to be a success at St Johnstone as he outlined the qualities he believes the right-back will add to his squad.

Brown, 22, joined the Saints this week as a replacement for Danny McNamara, who was recalled by the Lions this month and could be given a senior Millwall debut at Boreham Wood this weekend.

McNamara played 22 times for the Scottish Premiership side this season, scoring his first goal in senior professional football against Kilmarnock.

Brown had to return a negative Covid-19 test before starting training with his new team-mates. It is his second spell in Scotland after he was on loan briefly at Livingston in 2018.

Brown – who will turn 23 on January 12 – could make his Saints debut in Saturday’s Tayside derby against Dundee United.

“He is a top quality right-back,” Davidson told the Daily Record. “I’m pleased I managed to get him as soon as I knew Danny was getting called back.

“He has played at Carlisle and has quality in attack with a great final ball. He does like to get forward and his use of the ball is good.

“He is quick and can defend one-on-one as well. Hopefully he comes in, starts well and keeps flying.

“I think he is a player that will get better and better. Danny came in and hit the ground running. James has got to do the same.

“I probably saw more of James than I did of Danny when I was at Millwall. He was with the first team training and involved with the squad.

“Opportunities to go and play football are massive for younger players. St Johnstone can give him a platform to do better things.

“He has been training for the full season so we have no issues with his fitness.”

