Promising Millwall winger recognises ‘big chance’ of first start in FA Cup tie at Boreham Wood

TYLER Burey knows he has a “big chance” of a first competitive start for Millwall next Saturday as he aims to impress in training this week.

Winger Burey, 19, has made six substitute appearances in the league for Millwall since joining from AFC Wimbledon in July 2019.

He impressed on his debut as an 80th-minute substitute against Huddersfield on the last day of last season, and has shown his fearlessness running with the ball in games this campaign.

Burey has two senior starts in his professional career, both in the EFL Trophy in 2018.

The Lions travel to National League Boreham Wood in the third round of the FA Cup next weekend.

“If I impress, keep doing what I’m doing in training, working hard and learning, I think there’s a big chance for me in the FA Cup game,” Burey said.

“I’ll keep working, remain humble and I’m sure my time will come.

“I’m very pleased with how it’s going at the moment. I’ve been listening to the gaffer on things he wants me to work on. He gave me my opportunity, which I’m very grateful for.

“It’s now about practising more, doing the things he wants me to do to give myself a better chance when I go on to the pitch.

“My favourite position is on the right, but I’ve learned to play both sides depending on the type of game it is. Most wide players now can play both sides.

“It’s competitive but the players here help you a lot. I have little conversations with Jed [Wallace] and he just advises me on stuff to work on, what will help me if I get a start in the Championship.

“Everyone’s trying their hardest to get a spot in the team. It’s more about me working hard and taking little bits from the players who are starting and putting it into my own game.”

*Read the full interview with Tyler Burey in this Thursday’s Southwark News. He talks about his journey from Fulham through Sunday League to the Dons and then the Lions, the role his mum and dad played, his desire to succeed indicated by taking on a personal trainer during the off-season, and more.

Image: Millwall FC