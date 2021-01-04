Millwall loan watch: Ireland under-21 defender on ’emotional’ end to his St Johnstone loan

DANNY McNamara finished his loan spell at St Johnstone after a 1-1 draw at Ross County on Saturday.

McNamara was booked as he played 90 minutes at right wing-back for Callum Davidson’s side, his 22nd appearance this season.

The Ireland under-21 defender leaves the Saints eighth out of twelve teams in the Scottish Premiership.

“It was emotional. In the changing room at the end I got a nice farewell,” McNamara told local media after the game.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure. The lads have been excellent to me and the farewell I received was just brilliant. I’ve loved every minute of it and they have helped me out massively.

“All round it’s been a really positive six months. I played a lot of games and feel that I gave my all to the team. I’ve made some very close friends. They’ll be in my contacts for the rest of my life. Hopefully in the summer I can get a holiday sorted with them.

“It’s given me a massive boost, playing games at a high standard. I’m going back to Millwall confident and ready to give my all.

“You never know what is down the line. They say never burn your bridges. I’ve loved Scotland, enjoyed staying in Perth and exploring the area. You never know what could happen in the future.”

Meanwhile, Isaac Olaofe has been denied recent chances to build on his positive season in National League, as Sutton’s last two games have been postponed.

