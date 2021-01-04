Permanent or loan deals? Millwall’s Gary Rowett outlines preference in January’s transfer window

GARY Rowett says Millwall ideally want permanent deals rather than loans in this January’s transfer window.

Rowett hopes to bolster his squad this month with at least two signings, with Millwall on a run of one win in 13 league games.

The Lions currently have Troy Parrott, Kenneth Zohore, Scott Malone and Ryan Woods on loans, with Zohore’s set to end on January 16.

Millwall appointed former Birmingham City head of scouting Harvey Bussell as their new recruitment chief last Friday.

“Troy’s here for the season. Ken’s loan expires the middle of January so we’ll have a look at it then,” Rowett said after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Coventry. “He’s obviously not been fit so it’s difficult to make a judgement call on that until he’s played some games.

“We’re looking to strengthen, like a lot of clubs will be. We’ve spoken about it before, we’ve got the backing to do that. It’s just about getting some of those players over the line.

“It’s not easy to get players over the line that we will think will make us better, but nevertheless we’re at the point where we need to bring in some players, a little bit of fresh blood and to move forward.

“I think you always ideally want permanent deals, I don’t think loan deals are ideal. With loans you sometimes try to get quality into positions that maybe you can’t afford to bring too many players permanently. But it’s always ideal to be permanent, that’s our aim.

“Nothing imminent. We’re working very hard, but it’s impossible to tell you when deals are going to get done because I don’t know myself at this moment.

“We have to wait, we have to work hard. It could be a deal next week, there could be a deal in four weeks. I think it’s important we get the right players and whatever timeframe that is, then that’s what it is.”

Image: Millwall FC