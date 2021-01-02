Millwall boss pulls no punches after Coventry defeat, picks out moment that summed up game – and reveals how many positive Covid-19 tests in squad

GARY Rowett offered a blunt assessment of Millwall’s performance in their 2-1 defeat to Coventry at The Den on Saturday – and revealed eight of his squad had tested for Covid-19 leading to the postponement of Christmas games.

Rowett admitted the Sky Blues could have handed his side a worse beating, and picked out a key moment late in the game which he felt summed up the difference between the teams.

Jordan Shipley’s shot hit the post and then went in off Jake Cooper in the 20th minute, before Gustavo Hamer ‘s effort doubled the lead six minutes later.

Jed Wallace scored from the penalty spot with 16 minutes left after Troy Parrott had been fouled.

Murray Wallace was sent off in injury-time for a second bookable offence.

“I thought it was a poor performance, certainly first half,” Rowett said. “To come in 2-0 down probably flattered us. Coventry were excellent, they were prepared to work their socks, close down, sprint, go and close down and make it difficult for us to get on the ball.

“I didn’t think we did the same to them. We didn’t play with the same bravery around them, I just thought we went a little bit too predictable the first 20, 25 minutes. That’s not something we spoke about.

“I thought we were a yard off all over the place. The first goal was symbolic of that to a certain degree. We didn’t regain our shape, they break into an area we spoke about as something we needed to guard against with their formation. They get a bit of fortune, it hits the post then hits Cooper on the knee and goes in.

“The second one they go from the keeper and play through, we stand off all over the pitch, there were five or six times we could put pressure on and we don’t. They play a one-two, get a free-kick. It’s blocked and then the shot hits Cooper and wrong-foots Bart [Bialkowski].

“Two-nil down, probably deservedly but maybe a little bit of misfortune as well.

“At half-time I felt I had to make a change because the performance was very, very poor. We changed to a formation that we’ve played a lot, a five [5-2-3] to match up Coventry. And I thought we were a lot better.

“The likes of Troy came on and looked incredibly bright. Kenneth [Zohore] came on, we couldn’t put him on much earlier because of fitness issues. But he looked quite bright, made a bit of a difference.

“Was the performance better second half? Yeah. Was it still good enough? Probably not. They still had chances and could have made the game safe.

“What summed the game up for me was when I see [Callum] O’Hare in the 94th minute sprinting to close Murray Wallace down to do the right things. We end up giving a foul away. I thought it didn’t warrant a second yellow card and a sending-off, I thought that was ridiculous.

“I spoke to James [Linington, the referee] about it afterwards. You’ve got their goalkeeper – rightly so, because they’re the away team – taking as long as he wants on free-kicks and he does nothing about it all game. Then suddenly he books Murray Wallace for a second time, which was unnecessary.

“But it summed it up. O’Hare just had that hunger and desire to stop us playing it forward, and we just didn’t show that often enough. Simple as that.

“I spoke to the players in there. I thought it was a performance with a lack of bravery about it. We score a goal and then after we score we all start running about, we want the ball and we have a little zip about us.

“I said to the players we have to do that at 0-0. That’s how you win games.

“So disappointed, but I’m the manager and I take responsibility. The recent run has been very poor. The last 14, 15 games have not been acceptable enough at all.

“It was a tough two weeks in some ways, we had eight players with Covid. Four, five of them started today. Who knows what the effect of that is but certainly physically we looked a little bit off it.

“We haven’t been able to train very much as a team because of the regulations, which makes it very, very difficult.

“We looked like a team physically off the pace. Whether that was a factor I’m not sure, but it certainly wasn’t the only factor.

“It was a poor performance. We deserved to lose by more goals.”

