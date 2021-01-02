REPORT: Millwall 1-2 Coventry City

By Lucas Ball at The Den

MILLWALL’s wait for a second home league win of the season goes on as they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry City at The Den.

A Jake Cooper own goal and a well-hit effort from Gustavo Hamer were enough for the three points for the visitors, despite Jed Wallace’s 74th-minute goal from the penalty spot giving Millwall hope of a late comeback.

Murray Wallace was sent off in injury-time for a second bookable offence.

The visitors started on the front foot though struggled to create anything until 20 minutes in, when Wallace dwelled on the ball and was robbed of possession, leaving Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson outnumbered against Mark Robins’ side’s attack.

A superb pass found the open Jordan Shipley who controlled well and struck a left-footed effort onto the post, only for the rebound to hit Cooper and go in.

It took just six minutes for Coventry to find a second when Ryan Woods’ foul on the edge of the box gave Hamer a free-kick, with the midfielder hitting his first effort straight at the wall before striking his follow-up into the bottom corner, giving Bartosz Bialkowski no chance.

Hamer forced Bialkowski into a good save just before the half-hour mark from just outside the box, before Ben Sheaf headed over from a Hamer corner after 33 minutes.

The Sky Blues should have piled on more misery in the minutes leading up to the half-time break, with Sheaf forcing a save from Bialkowski after being slipped through, Hutchinson blocking well from Maxime Biamou and Cooper heading onto his own bar from a dangerous Hamer cross.

Despite a double-change at the break – Scott Malone and Troy Parrott coming on for Mason Bennett and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson – it was again Coventry who started more brightly with Shipley hitting the post with a powerful long-range effort within a minute of the restart.

Shaun Williams finally managed Millwall’s first shot of the game a few minutes later, but his dipping effort was comfortably saved by Ben Wilson.

It took until the 56th minute for Gary Rowett’s side to have their first real chance when sheer determination saw Tom Bradshaw through on goal, but the ex-Barnsley man could only fire wide from inside the box on his weaker left foot.

Mahlon Romeo made a good block to deny Callum O’Hare when the ball fell kindly to him on the hour mark, with Coventry still looking the most likely to score.

With 20 minutes remaining, Bialkowski made a superb save to stop Ryan Giles’ mis-hit cross from going in, before the Lions broke and Jed Wallace forced a save from Wilson following good work from the returning Kenneth Zohore.

Woods slipped Parrott through with a lovely pass in the 74th minute before the on-loan striker was fouled, allowing Wallace to give Millwall a glimmer of hope from the penalty spot with little more than a quarter of an hour left.

Giles once again forced Bialkowski into action as the last 10 minutes approached, with the Pole tipping a dipping effort just wide.

Woods was caught on the ball as Millwall piled players forward late on, with O’Hare winning it back and running through on goal, only for Bialkowski to make a stunning save.

Wallace was sent off for a second booking in injury-time, before Cooper made a good block moments later to stop Coventry restoring their two-goal advantage.

Williams and Woods in the same midfield is a no-go

A lack of midfield mobility allowed Coventry to cut through Millwall and open them up at ease, as well as isolating the Lions’ forward players without supporting runs from central midfield.

In a two-man midfield, Millwall need the energy brought by either Ryan Leonard or Ben Thompson, with the chosen two on Saturday afternoon offering little in the way of driving runs or goal-scoring threat.

Thompson, it seems, isn’t trusted to be disciplined enough to play in a two-man midfield, but he is likely to offer more than this combination and will always give 100 per cent.

If Billy Mitchell isn’t fit later in this month and Rowett doesn’t trust Thompson to play deeper, then an energetic midfielder has to be a priority for Millwall to rest Leonard from time to time.

Jayson Molumby is said to be keen on a loan move given his limited opportunities at Brighton, but it remains to be seen whether Millwall will make a move for the Irishman after he impressed last season.

Poor home form continues

Millwall have won just once at home in the league this season, 2-0 against Luton Town in October.

The Lions were always going to be one of the clubs to suffer most without any fans in attendance given their reputable atmosphere, but that is no excuse for some of their poor performances in SE16 – especially more than six months after football resumed following its March-June shutdown.

In some of those games they’ve set up too defensively, in others they’ve been out-played – it’s not too often that they’ve been out-played, out-fought and out-thought, like today.

It was too little, too late today after Wallace netted, though Millwall found it hard to build pressure without their 12th man.

They have to find a way to start winning again without fans here – can Rowett find that formula?

The return of Zohore

Millwall’s luck has not been in with both their marquee signing up front picking up long-term injuries since they joined the club.

This was the first time that Zohore had played since October, and also the first time he’s played with Parrott.

Zohore looked lively in the 20 minutes he played and Millwall will hope they can get the best out of him in the next couple of games to make looking at extending his loan move worthwhile.

Parrott also looked better with some smart touches and a few good runs in behind, including one to win the penalty, and the Lions will be hoping that he can also improve to give them more options up front given their goal-scoring struggles.

Zohore showed good strength and mobility to give Millwall a different option up front, but it wasn’t enough for them to earn any points.

Team News

Rowett made one change from the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest, with Ryan Woods replacing Ryan Leonard in midfield.

4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo (Burey, 86), Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Woods, Williams (Smith, 86); J. Wallace, Bradshaw (Zohore, 68), Bennett (Malone, 46); Bodvarsson (Parrott, 46)

Substitutes: Fielding, Leonard, Thompson, Ferguson,

Booked: Woods, M. Wallace

Sent Off: M. Wallace

