TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Coventry City
MILLWALL are back in Championship action as they take on Coventry City in their first game of 2021.
The Lions had two games postponed over the Christmas period due to positive Covid-19 tests in their squad.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett makes one change from the draw against Nottingham Forest, with on-loan frontman Kenneth Zohore returning to the squad.
Ryan Woods replaces Ryan Leonard in central midfield.
4-2-3-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; Woods, Williams; J. Wallace, Bradshaw, Bennett; Bodvarsson
Substitutes: Fielding, Malone, Leonard, Thompson, Ferguson, Burey, Smith, Parrott, Zohore.
Here is the Coventry side:
