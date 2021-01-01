CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW: Millwall vs. Coventry City

KENNETH Zohore could feature for the first time since October when Millwall face Coventry City at The Den on Saturday.

Zohore has made just one start since joining on loan from West Brom in the last transfer window, scoring in the 2-0 win at Preston.

The 26-year-old centre-forward is training this week after recovering from a calf injury and could provide boss Gary Rowett with another option up front against the Sky Blues.

Rowett will again be without Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell as the Lions aim for a second home win in the league this season.

Millwall’s last game was the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on December 19, before their fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford were called off after positive Covid-19 tests in the squad.

“The players who tested positive have to go through the 10-day period in order to come back into training,” Rowett said.

“It’s a challenge, but we’re not the only team going through it. You’ve seen it at all levels of the game. The Man City game was called off and you’re going to see other clubs going through similar scenarios, I’m sure.

“Ultimately you’re going to have players coming back and potentially having to start the game after one day’s training.

“But with the games being postponed it gives those players the chance to be back available without the risk to the health of anyone.”

City have scored three more goals than Millwall in the Championship this season, though they have played two more games. Mark Robins’ side are one place and two points behind Millwall ahead of the game.

“They’re a tough team, they’re aggressive with what they do,” Robins told Coventry’s official website “It’ll be a different challenge for us, we can look forward to it, it’s a brilliant ground to go and play at, it’s always a tough place to go.

“They’ll present a really good, physical challenge, they put you under pressure with their passing and the way that they move. It’s a tough game, but one we can look forward to.”

Coventry were on an eight-game unbeaten run, before two defeats in three over the festive period at Sheffield Wednesday and Preston.

Robins added: “The intention is always to go and score and create chances to shoot, we haven’t done that often enough. The big thing for me is you can’t score if you don’t shoot and make sure you do it with meaning and take those opportunities when you do shoot.

“We’re at a level where we’re playing against really good teams and really good players. While we were really disappointed with the result in midweek, large parts of the performance were really good.”

Possible Millwall starting XI: 4-4-1-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Leonard, Williams, Bennett; Bradshaw; Bodvarsson.

Match odds: Millwall 4/7 Draw 3/1 Coventry 9/4

Last meeting: League One (February 4, 2017): Coventry City 0-2 Millwall (Cooper 33’, Morison 79′).

Image: Millwall FC