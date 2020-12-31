Millwall have had enquiries for players – as Lions boss says he wants at least two signings

MILLWALL have had “tentative enquiries” about some of their squad – and may move players on this month to make room for new signings.

Lions boss Gary Rowett says he is “happy with the group”, but the club will listen to offers for players that are struggling for game-time this season.

Jiri Skalak was available in the last transfer window, while Rowett has previously not ruled out loan moves for Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey in January.

Rowett wants to add an attacking midfielder and a forward to his squad, with any more business set to depend on whether he can move players on.

“We’ve had a few tentative enquiries, like most clubs do. They’ll ring up and ask who we are prepared to let out, or ask about specific players,” Rowett said.

“There’s nothing really definitive at the moment in terms of those conversations.

“We’re happy with our group, we’re happy with our squad. If we get some good offers for players then we’ll obviously consider it at that time. It’s not something we’re actively pursuing.

“We’d like to bring one or two players into the building and then if there’s movement the other direction that might allow us to do one or two more.

“But again that’s me as a manager talking about an ideal world.

“What we can’t do is increase our budget massively from where we are. We have to do a bit a sensible work either way to do what we want to do.”

