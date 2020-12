RYAN Leonard has had his contract at Millwall extended by a further 12 months.

The Lions’ record signing was due to see the initial terms he signed in the summer of 2018 run out at the end of the season.

Leonard, 28, has been one of Millwall’s best performers this season, earning the praise of boss Gary Rowett.

Leonard has made 80 appearances for Millwall, scoring five goals.

Image: Millwall FC