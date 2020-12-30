‘Like being Burton manager’ – Millwall boss on transfer talks as Lions hope to confirm new recruitment chief

MILLWALL have held discussions with a number of agents and clubs this week as they continue their efforts to add to their squad – with Lions boss Gary Rowett reminded of his time in charge of Burton Albion when he oversaw the signing of players.

That’s because Rowett has been without a head of recruitment since Alex Aldridge left for the same role at Stoke City in August. Millwall hope to confirm Aldridge’s successor this week.

It has meant that Rowett, as well as assistant Adam Barrett and technical coach Joe Carnall, have had to share the extra work that is usually the responsibility of the department head.

Rowett made Robbie Weir his first-ever signing as a full-time manager in May 2012, bringing the midfielder to Burton on a free transfer from Tranmere.

Coincidentally, in January 2014 Rowett signed former Millwall striker Gary Alexander from Crawley Town.

Some of that workload on Rowett and his staff should ease heading into the new year with the new recruitment chief in place.

“At the moment it’s like being back as Burton manager where I’m making a lot of calls,” Rowett said. “We’ve still got recruitment staff in the building who are working hard to see what all the options are.

“Myself, Joe and Adam are working hard. I’ve probably had five conversations with agents [Tuesday afternoon] about various players. We’ve had conversations with clubs.

“We know January is always a difficult window but we’re hoping to be active within this window. As we know, to get the players we want is a challenge, it’s not easy.

“Maybe players have other interest from perceived bigger clubs in this division or maybe from clubs that can pay more money in wages.

“But we’ll do what we normally do. We want to be ambitious, we want players who can make us better. So for that reason we might have to be patient.

“We’re all certainly working incredibly hard because not having that head of recruitment in the building makes it more of a workload for everyone else.”

Image: Millwall FC