Millwall’s on-loan West Brom striker back in training and in contention ahead of Coventry City game

KENNETH Zohore could be in contention to face Coventry at The Den this weekend.

Zohore, 26, has been out since October with a calf injury.

The centre-forward has made three Millwall appearances after joining on loan from West Brom in October. He scored on his only start in the 2-0 win at Preston before picking up his injury.

Connor Mahoney is not ready to face Coventry this Saturday, while Billy Mitchell is also recovering from a hamstring problem.

But the Lions could be boosted by the return of one of their main target men.

“Ken’s back training. I think he’ll be available, but to what level he’ll be available we’ll have to see because he’s had quite a lot of time out,” Rowett said.

“Connor is still a couple of weeks away. We’ll probably have a debate against Boreham Wood whether we’ll start Connor. Or do we leave him a week so he’s fit for the frequency of the games ahead.

“Billy’s a bit further away at the moment. He’s a young player that’s had two hamstring injuries, so we have to make sure he comes back and trains and that he’s fine.

“With Billy we’ll be a lot more cautious. We’ll take longer to rehab him and give him more training time before he plays.

“That’s probably more sensible. We’ll be cautious with that one.”

Image: Millwall FC