Millwall defender could get chance to impress with first senior appearance in Boreham Wood tie

GARY Rowett has hinted Danny McNamara could make his senior Millwall debut in the third round of the FA Cup against Boreham Wood.

McNamara, 22, has spent the first half of the season on loan at St Johnstone and has made 20 appearances, scoring his first goal in professional football.

Hayden Muller and Tyler Burey could also be given chances against the National League side on Saturday week.

“Firstly it’s a tie that we’re certainly not going to be complacent about,” Rowett said. “Any of these cup ties are fantastic games and you’ve got to be at your very best to get through them.

“I’m sure Boreham Wood will sense an opportunity for an upset. So what we have to do is make sure that any team we put out is capable of winning the game and is prepared mentally to do what’s required to win the game.

“But of course whenever you go into those types of games you’re always looking at whether there’s an opportunity for a couple of younger players, an opportunity for a few of the players that haven’t played.

“You’re trying to balance that off with wanting to put a strong side out that can get you through because that’s the most important thing to us.

“We’ll have a look at that, but the likes of Hayden Muller, Tyler Burey, Danny McNamara will come into our thinking for that game. It might be an opportunity for them to force their way into the team.”

