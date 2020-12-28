Millwall boss pleased to have front two on form with doubts over futures of Lions’ loan pair

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is urging Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Tom Bradshaw to continue their recent good form when the Lions’ league campaign resumes against Coventry next Saturday.

Bodvarsson and Bradshaw have started the last two games together up front. Bradshaw has scored twice, the second against Nottingham Forest assisted by Bodvarsson.

Rowett reckons Bodvarsson’s last two performances were his best since he joined Millwall from Reading in the summer of 2019.

The pair are likely to start again against Coventry, especially with Kenneth Zohore a doubt as he recovers from a calf injury, and Troy Parrott having failed to fire and reportedly set to be recalled from his loan spell by Tottenham.

Millwall will try to strengthen their attack in January, but Rowett is pleased with the options he has in his two in-form front men.

“In their cases – probably more so for Jon than Bradders – the season hasn’t quite gone how they’d want it to go personally,” Rowett said.

“But what they’ve had is two performances that have been really positive. They were a lot brighter in the two games and were a real handful.

“Jon’s performed as well as he has done for Millwall in those two games and Bradders has scored two goals. That’s a nice position for us to be in.

“Hopefully they can continue that form moving forward. We’ve spoken about it before, the importance of some of those strikers stepping up.

“Those two at the moment have stepped up, done the job and given us a couple of different options.”

Image: Millwall FC