Millwall boss ‘would love’ West Brom striker to stay – but makes admission as loan end date looms

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett says he “would love” to extend Kenneth Zohore’s loan deal from West Brom – but admits the striker is running out of games to prove his fitness.

Zohore, 26, scored on his only start for Millwall, the 2-0 win at Preston in October.

Former Fiorentina and Cardiff forward Zohore joined Millwall on loan from the Premier League Baggies until January 16, but has featured just three times.

The Lions’ two postponed games over Christmas against Bournemouth and Watford denies Zohore a chance to impress before January, though he was a doubt for those fixtures anyway.

The last game of the Denmark under-21 international’s initial loan spell is at Nottingham Forest, after Coventry visit The Den on January 2 – assuming the Lions get the all clear following the positive Covid-19 tests in their squad.

Rowett admits the decision is likely to be West Brom’s but hopes for an impact early next month from the 6ft3ins target man.

“I think the challenge anyway with that deal is that it runs to the middle of January and the fact that Ken’s been injured makes it difficult,” Rowett said. “We need him to play games before we make any sort of decision.

“But it’s not going to be completely in our hands anyway, it’s going to be down to what West Brom want to do.

“The main scenario around it is we need him to play games, but looking at it at the moment it’s going to be hard for him to play the relevant amount of games.

“It’s one where we’ll see where we’re at in January. We’re obviously looking at that area and that market should anything happen.

“We’d love to be able to keep Ken, but we want that to be a fit Ken Zohore that can contribute to the second half of the season and not be someone that’s unavailable. That’s important to us.

“We’ll see where that goes.”

Meanwhile, it was déjà vu for Millwall after the postponement of their festive schedule. Some Lions players are self-isolating, while the rest of the squad have to try to maintain their fitness head of the game against Coventry.

Rowett said: “It’s disappointing because obviously we had a bit of momentum from two games. As any manager will tell you when you’ve had games where you won one and probably should have won the other, you want to keep going, keep playing and use that momentum.

“We’re going to have to do our best to maintain the fitness. Hopefully we’ll be able to go back to some sort of contact training just before Coventry. So I don’t think we’ll be going into it completely cold.”

Image: Millwall FC