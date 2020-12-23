Millwall goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski activates clause to extend Lions stay

MILLWALL goalkeeper Bart Bialkowski has triggered a 12-month extension of his contract.

Bialkowski joined on loan from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2019 before the clubs agreed a permanent deal the following January.

The 33-year-old stopper has made 66 league appearances for the Lions, keeping 24 clean sheets. He racked up 16 of them last season, sharing the Golden Glove with Brentford’s David Raya.

Bialkowski triggered the clause when he made his 20th league appearance of the current campaign against Nottingham Forest last weekend. The Pole’s current deal will run until the summer of 2022.

Image: Millwall FC