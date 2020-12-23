‘We have to make sure we do the right things’ – Millwall boss after Covid-19 outbreak hits squad

MILWALL boss Gary Rowett has outlined the current challenges after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Lions squad this week.a

Millwall’s festive games at Bournemouth and Watford have been postponed, with their next game set to be at home to Coventry on January 2.

Some of the squad are self-isolating and the training ground was shut earlier this week.

Rowett explained the process will be similar to last June, when players had to do individual fitness work before going into one-to-one sessions and then sessions in small groups.

“The players who have had symptoms and tested positive, they’ll have 10 days [of self-isolation] and will have to maintain their fitness in different ways, but certainly not around the group and the rest of the staff.

“We’ve had to have bit of a circuit break and shut the training ground down. What we’ll have to do is when we come back in almost revert to the start of the protocols for the summer which was individual training then into small groups. Players will have to turn up to the training ground kitted up and leave kitted up.

“It’s a bit of a challenge but obviously we’ve had to do it to make the right safety calls and the right calls for the players’ health and what-not.

“So we’ve got a mix of players that will be able to do stuff, a mix of players that will have to do stuff on their own, and a mix of players that won’t be able to do anything because they might have symptoms. Obviously we have to be careful with that.

“And the players are going to have to show some diligence away from the training ground to ensure they do what they need to do to keep their levels up.

“So it’s a combination of all of those things. But when you have positive cases unfortunately at that point performances go out the window and it’s more about making sure we do the right things around the EFL protocols, Public Health England protocols.

“Because as we know the area that we’re in we’ve had a lot of cases. Having gone to Tier 4 as well we’ve got to make sure we do all the right things. That’s been the main focus, really.”

Image: Millwall FC