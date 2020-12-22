‘He’ll come back to add competition’ – Millwall boss expects defender to challenge Mahlon Romeo

GARY Rowett expects Danny McNamara to make an impact for Millwall in the second half of the season – saying he has proved he has earned a shot in the Championship with the Lions.

Right-back or right wing-back McNamara, 21, will return to his parent club next month, with James Brown, 22, heading to the Saints for a second spell in Scotland after his stint with Livingston in 2018.

Ireland under-21 international McNamara has played 18 times in the Scottish Premiership, scoring his first senior professional goal in a 1-0 win against Kilmarnock for former Millwall assistant Callum Davidson’s side.

McNamara joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal but Millwall will take up a recall option.

McNamara is hoping his successful loan spell north of the border will increase his chances of a competitive Millwall debut as Rowett expects him to provide competition for Mahlon Romeo.

“He’s done really well. Cal’s done a really good job up there with him in terms of helping him develop further with games,” Rowett said.

“He’s got to finish that loan off strongly in the remaining games and help his team-mates out to get some good results because they’ve been a support as well.

“But I think he’s done sufficiently well on all the loans he’s been on and this one to get the opportunity to come back and see if he can step up in the Championship.

“He’s our player, he’s a young player and a player that the club means a lot to as a fan. He’s absolutely desperate to come back and make his league debut and full debut.

“He’ll come back to add competition to that position and I fully expect him at some point to get an opportunity.

“We’ll worry about that in January. There’s a lot of work to do until then and a lot of work for him to do in these last few games.”

