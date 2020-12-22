Millwall boss Gary Rowett passes verdict on reinvigorated front two after recent displays

GARY Rowett believes Millwall forwards Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have reacted positively after not being regular starters – and are now playing with confidence and energy.

Bradshaw has scored two goals in his last two games, his first starts since October, to help the Lions to four points from games against Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Bodvarsson has also started the last two fixtures, earning praise from Rowett for his performances in a central striker role.

The pair combined for Bradshaw’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Forest on Saturday.

“I think they’ve shown a reaction to not playing,” Rowett said. “They’ve shown that if we can play in a way that maybe helps some of those players – which I spoke about before the Bristol game, to try and play with a bit more intensity, to try and get the ball forward ideally with quality but a little bit earlier – certainly Jon winning some of those first contacts, first balls, then gives Bradders the opportunity to come on to the next few. I think they’ve done it well.

“At times first half [against Forest] we maybe played a bit too high as a front four and allowed them to go and counter into those spaces.

“On the whole those two have started to look more confident, started to look like they’re playing with a bit more of a smile on their faces.

“They’re an energetic front pairing and what we’ve seen so far is that that’s certainly helped us.

“What we need now is to add a little bit more quality in our passing, a little bit more quality in our finishing when we get into those areas.

“But I’ve been pleased with the last two performances.”

Image: Millwall FC