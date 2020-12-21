Millwall matches against Bournemouth and Watford POSTPONED after COVID-19 outbreak

By Lucas Ball

MILLWALL’S fixtures against Bournemouth and Watford have been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Lions’ squad.

Gary Rowett’s side had been due to travel to the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day to take on the Cherries, before a televised game at home against Watford on December 29th, who have just appointed Xisco Munoz after sacking Vladimir Ivic.

The Lions currently sit 16th in the table after a win and a draw in their last two, following a 10 match winless run.

Recently, Sunderland and Peterborough have seen matches postponed in League One following positive tests, too.

Gary Rowett and numerous members of his backroom team missed matches earlier in the season after testing positive for COVID-19.

The matches will be re-arranged in due course, with the Lions’ next fixture now set to be against Coventry on January 2nd at The Den.

A club statement read: “Millwall Football Club can confirm that its next two Championship fixtures have been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the first team squad.

Individuals who have tested positive and their close contacts are observing a period of self-isolation and the club cannot therefore currently take part in upcoming fixtures away to AFC Bournemouth on Boxing Day and at home to Watford on 29th December.

The club’s Calmont Road training ground has been closed with immediate effect in order to protect players and staff and to help prevent further spread of the virus.

“This is a very regrettable but necessary move,” Millwall chief executive Steve Kavanagh said.

“Throughout this entire pandemic the safety and welfare of our players, staff, fans and other stakeholders has been our main priority and it is with this in mind that we have closed the training ground and notified the EFL of the need to postpone the next two fixtures.

“I wish everyone concerned a quick and full recovery.”

New dates for the two postponed fixtures will be announced when finalised.”

Image: Millwall FC