Millwall boss on why Lions feel ‘a little bit better about ourselves’ ahead of Bournemouth trip

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett is glad of some breathing space this week – though he admitted the new Tier 4 restrictions tempered his excitement.

The Lions have a full week to prepare for their Boxing Day trip to Bournemouth, the first time they have had such a lead-in to a game since the last international break in mid-November.

“The thought of going Saturday to Saturday actually feels quite exciting,” Rowett said. “I was excited until I heard the news we had gone from Tier 2 to Tier 4 in the space of three days, which seems a bit bizarre.

“Households can’t mix but you can have nine million people on Oxford Street. But there you go.

“But it’s a week for us to recover. Everyone’s finding week to week so sporadic, with injuries, with Covid, with the intensity of the games.

“Being able to breath for a few days certainly feels nicer on the back of two good performances than on the back of a run when we’ve not won for a while.”

The new restrictions prohibited fans from being at The Den for the 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Rowett added: “If you looked at that type of game, it was a classic game where a smaller team like us in terms of budget and squad, you need your home fans, it’s a massive thing.

“For me that’s the type of game where we put them under pressure and the fans can be the difference between a defender making a mistake or us having one extra chance.

“The fact is they’re not here, we’ve got to get on with it. It is what it is but you can see in games like that it would be the difference between winning it and drawing it.

“It’s our job to win games for the fans. For four or five of these games for the 10-game period previous to these last two games we didn’t do enough to do that. We played well in some of them but didn’t get what we deserved.

“The last two have been better and certainly the team and staff have been feeling a little bit better about ourselves. It’s a shame we couldn’t take all three points but it’s been a positive week.”

Image: Millwall FC