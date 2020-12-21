Ryan Woods, Scott Malone, Shane Ferguson – Millwall boss on latest absentees against Forest

GARY Rowett said illness and injury caused Ryan Woods, Scott Malone and Shane Ferguson to miss Millwall’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

That meant the Lions were without six first-team players against Forest, with Connor Mahoney, Kenneth Zohore and Billy Mitchell also out.

“We’ve got a combination of a bit of illness and injury,” Roett said. “If you look at the players we’ve had out – and, again, I’m not making excuses because I think we did enough to win the game with the squad that got on the pitch – but we’ve got some big players missing.

“Sometimes in those games just being able to put more quality on the pitch wins you those games.

“We’re having to patch up a bit at the moment to get through this period, but I think it’s two very positive performances.

“But again I can’t say we should have won the game, really, because we didn’t score the second goal. But I thought we were the better side and probably deserved something more than a draw.”

