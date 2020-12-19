Millwall boss on the ‘luxury’ that Nottingham Forest have that the Lions lack after Den draw

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett felt his side “gifted” Nottingham Forest a point at The Den on Saturday.

Tom Bradshaw put Millwall in front in the 47th minute before Alex Mighten levelled two minutes later for Chris Hughton’s team.

“It’s always going to be a tight game against Chris’s sides, they’re very organised. They’ve come off the back of their first win in a while so you’d expect their tails to be up a tiny bit, and they’ve also got good attacking players.

“For them to start with the likes of [Sammy] Ameobi and [Lewis] Grabban and then to have the luxury of bringing the likes of [Anthony] Knockaert on, [Lyle] Taylor on, leaving [Joe] Lolley on the bench – it would be quite nice for us to have that luxury when you’re chasing it.

“Nevertheless I though we performed pretty well on the whole. First half I thought we dominated territory but maybe without turning it into as many chances as we would have liked.

“Forest’s half-chances came from us losing our shape in a desperation to go forward, maybe not showing enough composure on the ball to move them around. They kept breaking into one or two areas without anything coming from it.

“I asked them at half-time could we play both sides of the game and have more attacking threat when we got into those positions.

“And I thought we started really well. Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson] showed he’s growing in confidence, it was a fabulous run for the goal.

“To go 1-0 up so early in the second half you feel like it’s a massive, massive moment to open up a tight game.

“Forest have then got to come out and lose their shape and give us other opportunities. But as it was the one thing you don’t want to do is make a mistake very quickly afterwards, and we do. It was a really poor goal for us to concede.

“One ball over the top does both our centre-halves and whether Mahlon [Romeo] passes Mighten over to Hutchy [Shaun Hutchinson] I’m not so sure. But we can’t concede a goal like that. It’s a gift to Forest, in my opinion, when they haven’t broken us down with good play.

“But we responded really well. Last game we played Bristol City, they had four shots. Forest have some brilliant attacking players – I know they’re not in form – but they’ve had four shots.

“We’ve had 15 or 16 shots but we’ve got to start being more clinical. The second half we looked like the side that was going to win the game except for the last five minutes when Forest kept breaking into little areas and that was a concern.

“Jed [Wallace] has a moment when we should put the game to bed, but maybe it shows a lack of confidence in those areas. He gets slotted in by Jon Dadi, it’s a brilliant, incisive pass and the full-back steps up which gives Jed more time.

“In his mind he thinks he’s going to play in Bradders which was probably the wrong option. Ninety-nine times out of 100 he probably goes on and scores one-v-one with the keeper.

“That was disappointing but I’m pleased overall with the performance. We need a bit more composure and to be more clinical to turn those draws into wins.

“But it was a performance that if any team we were the ones that deserved the three points.”

