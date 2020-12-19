REPORT: Millwall 1-1 Nottingham Forest

By Alex Grace at The Den

MILLWALL followed up their first win in 11 games with another frustrating home draw.

The home side took the lead just after the half-time interval when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s cross was turned home by Tom Bradshaw.

But their lead was short-lived as Alex Mighten levelled for the visitors straight from the restart.

Millwall started brightly and were on the front foot in the opening minutes. Jed Wallace was denied in the fifth minute by what looked to be a handball but referee Oliver Langford signalled for a corner which came to nothing.

The visitors responded with a chance of their own, a dangerous ball across the box but Lewis Grabban was just unable to make contact with it. Four minutes later Mbe Sow headed onto the post from a Forest free-kick, but he was offside.

From that free-kick, Millwall broke forward, Wallace fed Mason Bennett who then curled an effort that Brice Samba nearly spilled right into the path of Bradshaw.

Jed Wallace’s free-kick in the 38th minute was saved by Brice Samba as Millwall threatened once again. Shaun Williams then had an effort but again Samba was equal to it.

Millwall took the lead on 47 minutes. Bodvarsson charged down the left before delivering a lovely, teasing ball which Bradshaw turned home confidently, making it two goals in two games for the former Barnsley striker.

However, the lead did not last very long at all. A long ball over the top of the Lions defence was left by Lewis Grabban and was allowed to find its way to Mighten, and he finished past Bart Bialkowski to make it 1-1.

Millwall had a brilliant chance to re-take the lead on 56 minutes. Jed Wallace broke into the box but his indecisiveness cost him as he shot just wide of the far post.

Bodvarsson then almost managed to pick out Wallace in the box but Yuri Ribero dealt with the Iceland international’s ball.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett made a double substitution on 72 minutes. Matt Smith and Troy Parrott were introduced for Mason Bennett and goal-scorer Bradshaw.

Jake Cooper made a superb block to deny Sammy Ameobi in front of goal on 78 minutes as both sides pushed for a winner.

Millwall pushed for that decisive late goal in the closing stages, but they were once again forced to settle for another frustrating draw, their 10th of the season – which doesn’t do much for either side heading into the Christmas period.

Rowett names an unchanged starting XI

It was the first time this season that Millwall have named the same starting XI in two successive games.

That is partly down to the fact games are coming so quick and three fixtures in a week have become the norm this season.

Another reason is that injuries have been a massive hindrance to the side. Not once this season has Rowett had his full squad to choose from.

Another penalty claim not awarded

Millwall have had a fair share of decisions go against them this season.

The same happened here.

After just five minutes, Jed Wallace’s shot seemed to quite clearly come off the hand of Samba Sow and despite nearly everyone around him appealing Oliver Langford decided against awarding a spot-kick and pointed for a corner instead.

Bodvarsson and Bradshaw perform once again

Bradshaw was recalled to the side for Tuesday night’s clash at Bristol City following injury and scored the first of the Lions’ two goals.

Bodvarsson has received praise from Rowett for the character he has shown since missing a huge chance against Cardiff.

Both combined for Millwall’s opening goal. Creativity has been a real problem for Millwall this season and Rowett may have found a new partnership that could bring the goals his side need to push up the table.

Millwall: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace (Burey, 90), Leonard, Williams (Thompson, 90), Bennett (Parrott, 72); Bradshaw (Smith, 72); Bodvarsson (Skalak, 84).

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Tiensia.

Image: Millwall FC