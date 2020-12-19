TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest – Lions unchanged as youngster promoted to bench
MILLWALL host Nottingham Forest at The Den on Saturday aiming for a second home league win this season.
Both sides go into the contest after 2-0 wins, the Lions at Bristol City and Forest at home to Sheffield Wednesday.
Team news
Millwall boss Gary Rowett names an unchanged team against Chris Hughton’s side.
4-4-1-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Leonard, Williams, Bennett; Bradshaw; Bodvarsson.
Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Tiensia, Thompson, Skalak, Burey, Smith Parrott.
Here is the Forest side:
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦
