TEAM NEWS: Millwall vs. Nottingham Forest – Lions unchanged as youngster promoted to bench

MILLWALL host Nottingham Forest at The Den on Saturday aiming for a second home league win this season.

Both sides go into the contest after 2-0 wins, the Lions at Bristol City and Forest at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Team news

Millwall boss Gary Rowett names an unchanged team against Chris Hughton’s side.

4-4-1-1: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; J Wallace, Leonard, Williams, Bennett; Bradshaw; Bodvarsson.

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Muller, Tiensia, Thompson, Skalak, Burey, Smith Parrott.

Here is the Forest side: