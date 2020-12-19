Behind Enemy Lines: Nottingham Forest

MILLWALL are back at The Den this afternoon fresh off the back of ending their 10-game winless run at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

The Lions face struggling Nottingham Forest, who also won on Tuesday against Sheffield Wednesday with former Lion Lewis Grabban on the scoresheet.

Alex Grace spoke to Forest fan Harry Brown this week.

Twitter: @Harry_Brown22

Why do you support Nottingham Forest?

There are a couple of factors to why I’m a Forest fan.

First, my dad grew up supporting Forest and therefore it rubbed off on me, and the second factor is that I’m from the Nottingham area.

Which season did you first start following Forest?

My first game I really remember was a friendly against Ajax, but I remember following them more during their first season in League One when we finished seventh in 2006-07.

Which is the best Forest game you’ve seen?

For me, two games really stand out.

The first is against Leeds on New Year’s Day, 2019, when we came from 2-1 down to win 4-2.

And the second is another 4-2 win, against Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup in 2018 when Eric Lichaj scored a brilliant volley.

What was your reaction when Sabri Lamouchi was sacked?

I was disappointed to see him go as we all loved him, and he loved the club. But obviously we flopped and missed the play-offs on the final day last season.

We also had a poor start to this season, so with our record with mangers I wasn’t surprised he was relieved of his duties.

Were you happy with Chris Hughton as his replacement?

Yes and no. He knows what he’s doing but things are a bit tender still from Lamouchi leaving.

It’s been a woeful start to the season for Forest – why do you think that is?

It’s been a shocking start to the season. For me, some top players such as Matty Cash left the club.

Also, we invested in a lot of new players but they aren’t exactly up to the standard of those we had prior (Cash, Joao Carvalho and Tiago Silva).

It could be a massive turning point in the season. You can see how Hughton has been slowly finding our best team, and with Lewis Grabban and Joe Worrall back in the team it’s a massive boost.

What are your aspirations for the season?

Well, my aspirations now are completely different to what they were at the start of the season when I was hoping for promotion.

Now after this start I’d love to finish around 10th.

What are your thoughts on Lions boss Gary Rowett?

I’m not really a fan, he’s not exactly done very much in terms of management, I don’t think?

But I remember a post-match interview after a Forest-Derby game and he didn’t come across well to me.

January is just around the corner – where do Forest need to strengthen?

I think we could do with recalling Carvalho from Spanish second division side Almeria as we are in need of an attacking play-maker.

I wouldn’t say we need to sign anyone else as we signed 14 players in the summer.

If you could add any Millwall players to the Forest team, who would you add and why?

I don’t really know many Millwall players, but one player who I have heard of is Jed Wallace. I know he is a threat most of the time going forwards – that’s what we need.

Who are Forest’s danger men?

Grabban (if fit), Anthony Knockaert and Alex Mighten

Due to Tier 3 restrictions there will be no fans present in the stadium – will you be watching from home?

I unfortunately won’t be watching due to playing myself on Saturday afternoons.

What’s your predicted Forest team and formation?

4-2-3-1

Samba; Christie, Mbe Soh, Worrall, Ribeiro; Sow, Cafu; Knockaert, Yates, Ameobi; Taylor.

Finally, a score prediction?

It’s a tough one to predict, but I’m going with a 2-1 win for Forest.

Graphic: @ShedCreative