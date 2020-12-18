Nottingham Forest attacker identifies Millwall weakness that he wants his side to ‘capitalise’ on

NOTTINGHAM Forest winger Sammy Ameobi reckons Millwall “lack confidence” at The Den this season and wants his side to “capitalise” on it.

The Lions have won just one league game on their own turf this campaign, 2-0 against Luton in October.

Forest have won only once away, at Blackburn, and are fourth from bottom of the Championship.

Both sides go into the game tomorrow on the back of 2-0 wins, Milwall away at Bristol City and Chris Hughton’s side at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

“We know how physical and combative Millwall are as a team and they’re usually a very strong team at home but hopefully we can capitalise on their lack of confidence at home this season,” Ameobi told his club’s website. “If we start well like we did on Tuesday night then there’s no reason why we can’t bring all three points back on Saturday night.

“We all know the Championship, it’s a crazy league, so we know that we’ll have to play a lot of matches in a really short space of time. Of course it’s difficult but it’s the same for everybody so every team that we come up against will have the same problems in that regard. We’ve got a strong squad and the manager likes to chop and change to keep everybody fresh so I’m confident we can cope with the schedule.

“I’m not someone who is hugely concerned about the league table at this time in the season. We’ve still got 27 games to play so there’s such a long way to go and with the quality we’ve got in this squad, the league table doesn’t concern me because I know we can put a good run of results together.

“Anytime you win a game it is going to give you a good feeling but to be fair, we were happy with our performances in the games against Watford and Norwich but we couldn’t quite get the results to match. We’ve got some top players in this squad so we’ve got a lot of confidence in ourselves and there’s no reason why we can’t put a strong run of results together and climb up the league table.”

Image: Millwall FC