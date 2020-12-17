Millwall haven’t had apology from Sky Sports – as article claiming Lions players would take the knee before QPR game still on website

MILLWALL have been told by the EFL the club cannot block Sky Sports from covering their game against Watford at The Den on December 29 as the fallout from the broadcaster’s coverage of the fixture against QPR rumbled on this week.

Millwall were unhappy that on their website Sky claimed some Lions players would take the knee before the game against the Hoops, despite the fact the club had issued a statement saying their squad would not make the gesture.

Instead, Millwall and QPR players united behind an anti-discrimination banner as fans at The Den applauded the move.

Some supporters booed when players from Millwall and Derby had taken the knee three days earlier.

That prompted widespread condemnation in the media, which included some inaccuracies. One national tabloid also claimed some Millwall players would defy the club and take the knee ahead of kick-off in the London derby. And in an opinion column on a national website after the game, the claim was even made that players from Millwall and QPR had taken the knee and were applauded by fans, when no home player had done so.

Sky Sports pundits Don Goodman and Keith Andrews were critical of the club for a letter they had sent to fans before the game. In the letter the club said: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight – your club – and they want us to fail. Together as one, we will not let that happen.”

Millwall wanted an apology from Sky for aspects of their coverage but as of earlier this week they still hadn’t received one and didn’t know if one would be forthcoming.

The article making the claim about Millwall players was still on Sky Sports’ website on Thursday morning.

There was no resolution of the issue this week despite communication between the club, the EFL and Sky.

The EFL have a contract with Sky until 2024 worth £595million.

Image: Millwall FC