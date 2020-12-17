Blow for Millwall as winger has setback and could be out until 2021 – plus update on West Brom striker

CONNOR Mahoney has suffered a setback in his recovery from a quad injury and could be out until the New Year.

Mahoney injured his quad taking a corner in training and has not played since November 7. He was expected to be back for the festive period.

Striker Kenneth Zohore is also still not ready as he tries to get back from a calf injury.

“I still think he’s probably a couple of weeks away,” Lions boss Gary Rowett said. “Connor Mahoney has also had a setback, he’s going to be another two or three weeks away, which is disappointing.

“We’ve had to do without some of those players that can change a game and create opportunities in a tight game. We know we’re the sort of side that at the moment have got to work for everything.

“That showed [against Bristol City], that when we do work hard we can still be a really, really good side.”

Image: Millwall FC