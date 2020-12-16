Millwall boss on systems: ‘Whether anyone thinks 5-2-3 is negative we’ve had a lot of success with it’

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett isn’t going to permanently bin the 5-2-3 formation – saying it’s one of a number of systems his side can play and that it has given them plenty of success.

Rowett switched to the more traditional four in defence with two wingers and two strikers at Bristol City, and it paid off as Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett scored in a 2-0 win.

Rowett introduced 5-2-3 for the first time last season at Swansea in a 1-0 win, their first victory in their ninth league game on their travels in 2019-2o.

Millwall won six more times away from home last season, mostly in that formation.

Rowett felt he needed an extra attacking player on the pitch at Ashton Gate as his side aimed to end a 10-game winless run.

“Whatever anyone thinks of a back five, whether they think it’s negative or not, we’ve actually had a lot of success,” Rowett said. “Our away form has been fabulous over the year with it.

“You have to remember it was a team that hadn’t won away in a long, long time.

“But also you look at different cycles of your team and maybe when we’ve lacked confidence and you’ve got an extra player behind the ball, you have to make more passes to get up the pitch, perhaps you have to be more intricate.

“When you’re not as confident on the ball teams have pressed us well and we’ve found it really difficult to play through, like Bristol did with their back five tonight.

“I just felt it was easier to play an extra body forward, to play two strikers higher and press Bristol earlier. I hoped that would give us confidence early on to win some tackles and keep the ball in their half.

“That allowed us to build that confidence because that’s been difficult with the five. It’s certainly something we’ve looked at. I’m not wed to any one system, we play lots of different systems.

“Tonight was probably the simplest game plan we’ve had in 12 months and it’s probably the best we’ve executed one as well.”

Image: Millwall FC