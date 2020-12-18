‘Horrendous for people with businesses all around the country’ – Millwall boss on latest shutdowns

GARY Rowett said it was “frustrating for everyone” after the decision to move London into Tier 3 of Covid-19 restrictions meant that fans are yet again not allowed to attend games.

Millwall supporters were back for the fixtures against Derby and QPR and tickets had been allocated to 2,000 fans for the game against Nottingham Forest at The Den this Saturday.

Millwall had split the 3,000 fans who bought season tickets into two groups, A and B. Those in the former attended games against Derby and QPR along with ballots to allocate the remaining tickets in the second group.

Those in the second category have now been left disappointed after the government’s decision.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard feels clubs should be exempt from the restrictions. He said: “I think when you are talking about if clubs can control the situation, then I think that they’ve shown so far that they can. I would like to have thought something could be done to make it exempt where we can get that 2,000 number in.”

Rowett also feels sympathy for those businesses that have been ordered to shut again.

“It’s frustrating for everyone. But of course there are decisions that have to be made and I suppose we just have to trust those decisions,” Rowett said.

“It’s frustrating for everyone but I’m not going to make out it’s horrendous for us when there are people with businesses in the city and all around the country that are really heavily hit and struggling.

“It’s a big blow for us but I think it’s one that in football we just have to accept.

“Did I think there would be no fans back this season? If you had told me that last season for those last nine games I would have said, ‘what’s the point?’

“I suppose we have to soldier on, keep going as best we can.

“But of course it’s disappointing.”

Image: Millwall FC