Millwall boss wants to ‘freshen up’ his squad in January transfer window – but picks two current players who can improve further this season

GARY Rowett insists Millwall have “a lot of priorities in January” – with the next transfer window a chance to “kick on”.

While Rowett wants to add to his squad next month, he also stressed that there is a focus on trying to maximise the talent available to him, picking out Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Mason Bennett as examples.

Bodvarsson has impressed recently – scoring his first goal of the season to earn a point against QPR – and was praised by Rowett after his performance in the 2-0 win at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Bennett scored his first of the season against the Robins to seal Millwall’s first win in 11 games.

Rowett signed forwards Troy Parrott and Kenneth Zohore this season to boost his attack, but both have been unavailable through injury.

The Lions have scored only 16 goals in league 19 games, and Rowett was asked after the win at Ashton Gate if strengthening the attack was a priority in January.

“We’ve got a lot of priorities. January is an opportunity for us, I’ve always felt, to kick on,” Rowett responded.

“If you look at the moment we’ve brought strikers in that have been injured and not been available. We’ve got a very similar squad to last season. I feel as though the time has come to freshen one or two areas up. A lot of clubs will be looking at that.

“It’s going to be a difficult window as usual. And along with trying to strengthen we’re also trying to get the best out of players that maybe haven’t performed to their maximum.

“Jon Dadi Bodvarsson was an example of that [Tuesday]. I thought he was absolutely immense as a striker. The last three or four games we’ve started to see him come to the fore.

“The same with Mason. Mason has needed to do that for a while.I was pleased for him and hopefully that gives him confidence because he’s certainly got the ability to do it.”

