‘Massive relief’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett references Derby controversy, Covid absence after Lions end run

GARY Rowett admitted his overriding emotion was “relief” as Millwall ended their 10-match run without a win at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett scored in either half as the Lions avoided going winless in 11 league games for the first time in one season since 1997.

Rowett referenced the “negativity” around the Derby game recently when the booing of the taking the knee gesture led to controversy and intense media scrutiny.

The Millwall boss also revealed that referee bosses admitted Millwall should have been awarded three penalties for handball in their 2-1 defeat at Blackburn earlier this month.

That result came after five draws and was the first of three defeats in four games.

But Millwall didn’t play like a side under pressure as they deservedly won at Ashton Gate.

“Yeah, massive relief,” Rowett admitted. “If you look at it it’s obviously been a disjointed season for fans, clubs, all of us, you guys [media] included. It’s been difficult.

“I’ve had a period when I’ve had Covid and missed three games. That was very, very unusual.

“We had the Derby game which with that negativity around and that spotlight made it difficult for two or three games.

“And also we had a 10-game spell when at one point we’ve drawn five of them and if you come out of that and win a couple of games it looks like a good period. As it was we came out of that and lost a couple.

“We played Blackburn and got told on the Monday morning we should have got three penalties, which is often hard to take for a manager.

“We didn’t quite get what we deserved, but tonight I thought we did. We worked so hard and when we’re like that we’re a very, very difficult side to play against.

“I think that showed tonight.”

Image: Millwall FC