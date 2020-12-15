‘Much, much better’ – Millwall’s Gary Rowett pleased with reaction as Lions defeat Bristol City

MILLWALL boss Gary Rowett hailed his side’s “drive and desire” as they ended a 10-match winless run with a 2-0 victory at Bristol City on Tuesday night.

Tom Bradshaw (above) and Mason Bennett scored – both goals assisted by Ryan Leonard – as the Lions won for the first time since October.

Millwall bounced back in style after conceding three goals in seven first-half minutes in their 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the weekend.

“Frustration in recent games led to over-thinking and that’s manifested in a lack of energy. What we tried to get today was a reaction,” Rowett said.

“I could see it in the players after the Middlesbrough game, I think they were ashamed with the way we started the game.

“Tonight we played with a lot more drive, desire. We struggled against the more physical teams recently and we felt we needed to play forward a bit earlier, we needed to win second balls and play from there.

“We stopped Bristol from getting a foothold in the game and allowing them possession to hurt us. We limited them to two set-piece chances early on.

“It was a much, much better performance from us. We knew we had to come out fighting, show a little bit of pride in the shirt and do the club proud. And I think we did.

“I tried to pick a team that I knew would go out there and run and fight and battle. I tried to pick a team I felt would get us an extra body up the pitch and that wouldn’t have us relying on playing in as technical a fashion.

“What you’ve seen is probably our back three struggling a bit, we’ve got one less body to hit. We’ve probably been a little too intricate, and I take responsibility for that.

“We’re at a point where I feel we’ve got to try and kick on a little bit. Maybe I’ve asked players to do things they’re not as good at doing.

“What we tried to do tonight was put a game-plan out and tactics out that suited the players and allowed them to go and do what they’re good at.

“Someone like Lenny, I wasn’t asking him to try and play through teams, I was asking him to win second balls, go and compete and get the ball and join in. And he did exactly that.

“A special mention goes to Jon Dadi [Bodvarsson], he was absolutely immense up there. I know he’s had a tough time in a Millwall shirt but he’s come out fighting, tried to show us a little bit of steel and resolve. The last three or four performances from him have been more like what he’s capable of.

“Mason and Jed really carried that fight, and Bradders, that front four pressed, harried, ran, got into some great positions. And in some ways I’d say we probably deserved to score more than two goals.”

