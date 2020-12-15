REPORT: Bristol City 0-2 Millwall

By Lucas Ball at Ashton Gate

MILLWALL won for the first time in 11 matches as they were 2-0 victors at Ashton Gate over Bristol City.

It would have been the first time this century that the Lions had gone 11 league games without a victory in one season, a record Gary Rowett will be glad not to have to his name.

Goals in either half from Tom Bradshaw and Mason Bennett were enough to take the three points back to south-east London, with Famara Diedhiou sent off late on for the hosts.

Millwall started on the front foot and managed to get an effort off within the first two minutes as Jon Dadi Bodvarsson headed wide from a tough position just inside the box.

Four minutes later, a low Jed Wallace cross almost found the path of Bennett, but the hosts’ goalkeeper Dan Bentley was out well to claim.

Bristol City then went close 14 minutes in when a free-kick was headed down into the path of Nakhi Wells inside the six-yard box, but the Lions managed to get bodies around the ball and clear.

Minutes later, the Lions had the lead. Wallace smashed a free-kick into the wall and it fell to Ryan Leonard, whose side-footed effort was deflected into the far corner by Bradshaw for the former Barnsley striker’s second goal of the season.

Dean Holden’s side thought they had an equaliser midway through the first half when Wells’ free-kick was saved by Bart Bialkowski, with referee David Webb confirming that the ball didn’t cross the line after checking his watch.

The Lions then almost their lead – with Wallace again the instigator – as Bennett fired over from close range after a delicate cross was chipped into the box in the 28th minute.

Millwall’s defensive shape and resilience frustrated the hosts – who dominated the ball – but the next opportunity came Millwall’s way just after the hour mark as Bradshaw – looking for his second of the night – almost found space to get a shot away from close range.

With just over 20 minutes to play, the visitors doubled their lead through Bennett’s first goal of the season.

The attacker should have converted earlier on from a Wallace cross but finished this chance superbly after a driving run from Leonard, stepping inside and curling a right-footed effort into the far corner.

He could have had a second just two minutes later, but a low left-footed effort was saved comfortably by Bentley.

Any hope of a late comeback for the hosts dissipated when substitute Diedhou was sent off for a second yellow card in five minutes as his boot caught Shaun Williams’ head when he attempted an ambitious overhead-kick from outside the box.

It could have been 3-0 as the game neared its conclusion. Wallace, impressive once more, beat Han-Noah Massengo to a loose ball in midfield and burst past Taylor Moore, but his effort was well saved by Bentley.

Matt Smith could have added insult to injury for the Robins in injury-time, but Bentley saved.

Lions finally end wait for a win

The last time Millwall went 11 games without a win in the same season was in 1996-97.

Millwall had been hard done by in some of their matches in their winless run this season, but their performance against Middlesbrough on Saturday was extremely poor, with Rowett critical of his players after that match.

This was the perfect response. Millwall were deserved victors and put in a committed display, full of positives for the manager.

They created more opportunities than they had done of late but were also more like themselves in defence, being resolute and making sure it was hard work for any City attackers if they were to get efforts at goal.

Millwall’s defensive shape and pressing intensity frustrated the hosts, who were forced to go long and eventually change shape, which suited Millwall.

4-4-2 return brings much-needed pressing intensity

All too often lately, Millwall have lost that grit and determination that has stood them in such good stead.

Tonight, the two strikers and wingers pressed high up the pitch from the off, forcing their opponents backwards or into playing long balls, which were generally dealt with easily by Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson.

Leonard and Williams aided the press well, both adept at either role in a two-man midfield – whilst Mahlon Romeo and Murray Wallace provided good energy to back up Jed Wallace and Bennett in the wide areas.

The higher pressing intensity gave Millwall more opportunities to win the ball higher up the field and counter as Bristol City retreated and set up defensively – and they counter-attacked to devastating effect for the second goal.

A resurrection for Jon Dadi Bodvarsson?

After missing a great chance against Cardiff to win the match late last month, Bodvarsson looked to have become a scapegoat for the fans and a player who would almost always be criticised.

He hasn’t had the impact many desired following his move from Reading last summer, but has shown more glimpses of quality in recent matches and has held the ball up to good effect on numerous occasions.

The Icelandic international netted his first of the season against QPR last Tuesday and tonight led the line well, pressing from the front with strike partner and goal-scorer Bradshaw.

Bodvarsson still needs to improve with Troy Parrott growing in fitness and confidence, but he has shown both from the bench and the start recently that he can lead the line well.

Bradshaw, too, looked lively from the bench against QPR and put in a good performance at Ashton Gate as well as netting his second of the season.

Team News

Rowett made four changes from the team that started in the 3-0 drubbing at the Riverside Stadium with Bodvarsson, Bradshaw, Wallace and Williams replacing Troy Parrott, Ryan Woods, Scott Malone and Alex Pearce.

Bradshaw started for the first time since the end of October, when he played 45 minutes as Huddersfield ran out 3-0 winners at The Den.

4-4-2: Bialkowski; Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; J. Wallace, Leonard, Williams (Woods, 81), Bennett (Malone, 73); Bodvarsson (Smith, 89), Bradshaw (Thompson, 81)

Subs: Fielding, Pearce, Burey, Ferguson, Parrott

