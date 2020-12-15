TEAM NEWS: Bristol City vs. Millwall – four changes as Lions aim to arrest long winless sequence

MILLWALL take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate aiming for their first win in 11 games.

The Lions have slipped to 17th in the league – their lowest position since Gary Rowett took charge 14 months ago.

Team news

Rowett makes four changes to his side. Murray Wallace replaces Alex Pearce, and Shaun Williams starts in place of Ryan Woods.

Tom Bradshaw returns for Troy Parrott and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is in for Scott Malone.